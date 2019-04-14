Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Director Sells $2,599,555.00 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.83, for a total value of $2,599,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,968,942.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benson Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.15, for a total value of $2,551,275.00.

TFX opened at $305.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $309.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.06 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.20%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

