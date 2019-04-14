Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of TNK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $284.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 954.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

