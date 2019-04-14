TC Pipelines (TCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tc PipeLines’ impressive regionally-diverse portfolio of midstream assets including Northern Border, Great Lakes and PNGTS pipelines, among others, are driving the growth of the firm. The midstream operator is poised to reap the benefits from its brownfield expansion projects including Portland Xpress and Westbrook Xpress, among others. The partnership’s history of generating strong distributable cash flow also bodes well. However, TC PipeLines’ elevated leverage ratio restricts the firm’s financial flexibility. Moreover, the revised FERC ruling has made the dropdown prospects from its parent company quite uncertain. Amid high debt and unfavorable FERC ruling, the partnership slashed its payout last year, further dampening investors’ sentiments. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCP. ValuEngine raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TC Pipelines from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of TC Pipelines stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. TC Pipelines has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 33.15% and a positive return on equity of 30.60%. Analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Pipelines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Pipelines (TCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.