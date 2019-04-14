Tata Motors (TTM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTM. ValuEngine downgraded Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tata Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Tata Motors stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 3,612,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.31). Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 1,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

