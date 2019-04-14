Tarsus Group (TRS) PT Raised to GBX 395 at Liberum Capital

Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

Get Tarsus Group alerts:

LON TRS opened at GBX 307 ($4.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. Tarsus Group has a 52-week low of GBX 237 ($3.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The company has a market cap of $375.83 million and a PE ratio of 33.01.

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.