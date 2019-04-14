Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Holdings Increased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, CLSA cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TSM opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 34.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

