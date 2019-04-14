T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T-Mobile has received shareholder approval for its merger with Sprint. The company has collaborated with industry peers to accelerate the deployment of a nationwide 5G network. Improvement in mobile plans, network performance, deployment of LTE-U technology and attractive unlimited data are key factors behind its stellar performance. Improving scale, healthy free cash flow generation and liquidity are additional tailwinds. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on average. However, a highly competitive and saturated U.S. wireless market is a major headwind for the wireless carrier. Severe competition has dented T-Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers, adversely affecting its operating results. Although the company has boosted its top line by adding customers, it has not significantly improved bottom-line numbers. Management’s strategy of offering several promotional activities has also squeezed margins.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC set a $80.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.21.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $3,040,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,598,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $694,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,325,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,113 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 440.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

