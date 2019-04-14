Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Director Sells $1,176,100.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director John Schwarz sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $1,176,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,506.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SNPS opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.51. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/synopsys-inc-snps-director-sells-1176100-00-in-stock.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.