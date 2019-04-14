Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Director Sells $1,176,100.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director John Schwarz sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $1,176,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,506.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SNPS opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.51. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
