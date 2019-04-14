Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,068 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,968,000 after buying an additional 206,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,516,000 after buying an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,510,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,516,000 after buying an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,265,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 83,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In other Sykes Enterprises news, insider Jenna Nelson sold 12,800 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $383,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYKE opened at $27.78 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/sykes-enterprises-incorporated-syke-shares-sold-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.