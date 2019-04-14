Sutro Biopharma (STRO) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sutro Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sutro Biopharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Competitors 832 2772 6049 261 2.58

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 106.74%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.46%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $38.42 million -$35.32 million -1.92 Sutro Biopharma Competitors $897.63 million $190.37 million -1.33

Sutro Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma Competitors -5,144.22% -64.24% -27.96%

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

