Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms have commented on STRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,698. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $262.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

