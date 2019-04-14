Suretly Market Capitalization Achieves $255,410.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Suretly has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $255,410.00 and approximately $10,799.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00021340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $619.60 or 0.12149649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00049326 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00001175 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00027295 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,691 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.