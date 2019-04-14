Superior Energy Services (SPN) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.00. Superior Energy Services shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 2643740 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $779.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 40.28%. The firm had revenue of $539.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk acquired 10,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,047.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

