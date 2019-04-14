SuperCom (SPCB) PT Set at $5.00 by HC Wainwright

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) has been assigned a $5.00 target price by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 242.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPCB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 28,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,776. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in SuperCom by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 72,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,745,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

