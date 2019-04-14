SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Ifs Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

SNDE remained flat at $$3.11 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,166 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.