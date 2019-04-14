Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will announce $7.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $30.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.69 billion to $34.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.30 billion to $35.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19,812.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,430,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387,781 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,090,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,175,000 after acquiring an additional 750,394 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 36,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SU opened at $33.19 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.50%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

