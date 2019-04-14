Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGR opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.24. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $121.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.10 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

RGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

