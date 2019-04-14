STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Receives €16.84 Average Price Target from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.84 ($19.58).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €15.20 ($17.67) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

