Stifel Financial Corp Sells 30,075 Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.59% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 137,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.84.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 76.52%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stifel Financial Corp Sells 30,075 Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/stifel-financial-corp-sells-30075-shares-of-htg-molecular-diagnostics-inc-htgm.html.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.