Stifel Financial Corp Has $449,000 Holdings in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Cara Therapeutics worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $769.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $299,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,282.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,110. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.36 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

