Steven Madden (SHOO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.73.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.50 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,052,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5,650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

