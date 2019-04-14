Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report $404.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.50 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $389.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.50 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Steven Madden to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

SHOO opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,790,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $356,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $41,764,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,600,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,120,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,757 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

