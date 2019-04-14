Stellar One Day Trading Volume Tops $190.62 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Indodax, Ovis and OTCBTC. Stellar has a market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $190.62 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00384317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.01387601 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00218344 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006177 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00381299 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 104,882,366,062 coins and its circulating supply is 19,302,933,338 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CEX.IO, CoinEgg, Kuna, ABCC, OKEx, Binance, ZB.COM, Huobi, Liquid, Upbit, Koinex, Poloniex, BCEX, Kraken, Stellarport, Gate.io, Bittrex, CryptoMarket, Exrates, HitBTC, RippleFox, Stronghold, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, Ovis, Kucoin, BitMart, GOPAX, C2CX, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, Koineks, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kryptono and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.