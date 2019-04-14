State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.91 Million Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 30,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.58.

NYSE NOV opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.88, a PEG ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

