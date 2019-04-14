Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.00%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

