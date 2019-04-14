Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Longbow Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $1,331,874.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,568,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,384,700.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,307.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,164 shares of company stock worth $3,403,579 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $146.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $158.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/stanley-black-decker-inc-swk-shares-sold-by-dnb-asset-management-as.html.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.