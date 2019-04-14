Stagecoach Group (SGC) PT Lowered to GBX 135

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 171 ($2.23) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stagecoach Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 155.67 ($2.03).

SGC opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.82. The company has a market cap of $692.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 124.30 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

