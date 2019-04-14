Stagecoach Group (SGC) PT Lowered to GBX 135

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 171 ($2.23) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stagecoach Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 155.67 ($2.03).

SGC opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.82. The company has a market cap of $692.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 124.30 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

