SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 704.60 ($9.21) on Friday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 607.60 ($7.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 746.90 ($9.76).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SSP Group from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SSP Group from GBX 743 ($9.71) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price (down from GBX 710 ($9.28)) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 691.67 ($9.04).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SSP Group PLC (SSPG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 32.10 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/ssp-group-plc-sspg-announces-dividend-increase-gbx-32-10-per-share.html.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.