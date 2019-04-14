Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $372,000 Position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 259.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.19% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2,166,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 114,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $14.22 on Friday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $274.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/squarepoint-ops-llc-has-372000-position-in-eiger-biopharmaceuticals-inc-eigr.html.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.