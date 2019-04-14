Sprint Corp (S) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 99,691,145 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 92,613,324 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,027,045 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE S opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Sprint has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprint will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on S. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 1,200.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

