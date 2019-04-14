SpreadCoin Price Tops $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. SpreadCoin has a total market capitalization of $131,957.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 220.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin (CRYPTO:SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

