Spotify (SPOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Get Spotify alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $169.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Spotify from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Spotify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.43.

Spotify stock opened at $144.95 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 76.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.