Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) Position Cut by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Spok were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Spok by 523.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $14.41 on Friday. Spok Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $15.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $69,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

