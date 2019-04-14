Spendcoin (SPND) Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and $1.28 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00380170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.01387475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00219085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001566 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005888 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,691,173 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

