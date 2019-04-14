South Jersey Industries (SJI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.83.

SJI stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $521.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,879,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,357,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,732,000 after acquiring an additional 512,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $12,470,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,276,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after acquiring an additional 441,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

