Soniq Price Down 13% This Week (SONIQ)

Soniq (CURRENCY:SONIQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Soniq token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Soniq has a market capitalization of $71,527.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of Soniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Soniq has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00507803 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00059865 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005324 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000282 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003414 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Soniq

Soniq is a token. Soniq’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Soniq is /r/soniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Soniq’s official Twitter account is @soniqproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soniq is soniqproject.com

Soniq Token Trading

Soniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

