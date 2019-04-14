Software (SOW) PT Set at €30.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.34 ($46.91).

Get Software alerts:

ETR:SOW opened at €30.56 ($35.53) on Friday. Software has a 1 year low of €29.41 ($34.20) and a 1 year high of €44.39 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.