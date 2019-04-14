Snap-on (SNA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Although Snap-on has underperformed the industry in the past three months, it is likely to benefit from robust business model and focus on value-creation processes. Further, broad-based strength in Commercial & Industrial Group division is aiding performance. Moreover, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history since last several years. The company delivered in-line earnings in the fourth quarter, after posting bottom line beat for more than seven years. However, the company has a soft sales trend in the past few quarters due to lower sales at the International franchise business, which has resulted in sluggishness in the Tools Group segment. The company reported negative sales surprise for the third straight quarter in fourth-quarter 2018. Further, adverse currency movements impacted top line. Volatility in raw-material prices and stiff competition are additional woes.”

SNA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Snap-on from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Snap-on from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.33.

NYSE SNA opened at $155.97 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $189.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.03. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $1,846,160.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $60,832.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,183 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1,158.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

