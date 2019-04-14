Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,532,000 after buying an additional 687,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 348.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,427,000 after purchasing an additional 484,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,430,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,114,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,941,000 after purchasing an additional 396,566 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11,813.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,180,000 after purchasing an additional 330,428 shares during the period.
In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $4,207,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $1,846,160.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,327 shares of company stock worth $9,123,183 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.33.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.
