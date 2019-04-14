Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,532,000 after buying an additional 687,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 348.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,427,000 after purchasing an additional 484,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,430,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,114,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,941,000 after purchasing an additional 396,566 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11,813.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,180,000 after purchasing an additional 330,428 shares during the period.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $4,207,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $1,846,160.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,327 shares of company stock worth $9,123,183 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/snap-on-incorporated-sna-position-boosted-by-state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue.html.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.