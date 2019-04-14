Smartsheet (SMAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.09.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of -65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $106,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,405,309 shares of company stock valued at $51,790,394.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,846 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,607,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,354,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,011.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 538,853 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.