SLOT Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges (SLOT)

SLOT (CURRENCY:SLOT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, SLOT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SLOT token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00012844 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Hotbit. SLOT has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $63,835.00 worth of SLOT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00381773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.01384349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00218202 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006163 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SLOT Token Profile

SLOT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SLOT’s official Twitter account is @alphaslot . SLOT’s official website is www.alphaslot.io . SLOT’s official message board is medium.com/alphaslot

Buying and Selling SLOT

SLOT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLOT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLOT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLOT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

