SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.91 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.94.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $317.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.12 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.15%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in SL Green Realty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $230,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,948.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 2,084 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $191,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.36%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 101 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.0 million square feet.

