Skyline (SKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on Skyline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Skyline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Skyline has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.65 million.

In related news, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 4,394 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $96,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,405.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mak Capital One Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $30,315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Skyline by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 220,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 162,009 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Skyline by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skyline by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 385,314 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

