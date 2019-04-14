Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.2% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 248,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 144,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.48.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

