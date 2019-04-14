Simmons First National’s (SFNC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFNC. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens set a $30.00 price target on Simmons First National and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Simmons First National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $172.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.84 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at $19,679,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,561,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,238,000 after acquiring an additional 391,028 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at $9,186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Simmons First National by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 289,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

