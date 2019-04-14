Simmons First National (SFNC) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SFNC. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of SFNC opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.07. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $172.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after buying an additional 140,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,170,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,870,000 after buying an additional 1,631,285 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 15.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

