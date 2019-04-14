Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of SRRA opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.77 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,880,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 789,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 27.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,252,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 485,344 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 373,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 100,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.