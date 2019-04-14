Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Rises By 39.5%

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,148,561 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 823,115 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $75.13 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.22). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

In related news, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $152,703.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,291.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $252,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 342.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 726,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 169,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

