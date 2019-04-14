Short Interest in Nio Inc – (NIO) Increases By 24.8%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,498,622 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 67,686,671 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,540,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of NIO opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.49. NIO has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $13.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,743,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,537,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
