Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €35.70 ($41.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €34.40 ($40.00) and a 12 month high of €56.00 ($65.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $431.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.